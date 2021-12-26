Bills did not punt vs. Patriots, first team ever not to punt against a Bill Belichick-coached team

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has coached 474 games in his long head-coaching career. But he saw something today he had never seen before.

The Bills did not punt today. And that made them the first team ever to punt zero times in a game against a Belichick-coached team, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Buffalo picked up 28 first downs today, and Bills coach Sean McDermott made clear he didn’t want to have to settle for kicks, going for it on fourth down four times and converting on three of them.

It was an outstanding performance for the Bills in a game that made them the favorites in the AFC East.