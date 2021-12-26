Bills draw even in the AFC East with win at New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2021, 4:14 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The AFC East race is all tied up with two weeks to go.

The Bills went to New England today and turned in a very impressive performance, winning 33-21 and leaving both teams at 9-6.

Buffalo currently owns the tiebreaker over New England, thanks to a 4-1 division record compared to the Patriots’ 3-2 mark. So if the Bills win their final two games, against the Falcons and Jets, they win the division even if the Patriots also win out.

Today Josh Allen had a very big game for the Bills, completing 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while also running for 65 yards. Given the quality of the Patriots’ defense and the Bills’ COVID-19 situation, Allen’s performance today would have to be considered his best game of this season.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was not as good, rarely completing anything downfield and struggling to hit his receivers. The Patriots’ running game was led by Damien Harris, who scored three touchdowns, but they didn’t attempt the run-heavy game plan they went with in their earlier win over the Bills, and in hindsight they probably wish they had.

Both of these teams are likely to be in the playoffs, but they’d prefer to make it as division winners than as wild cards. And the Bills now have a clear path to the division title.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Bills draw even in the AFC East with win at New England

  1. I watched this game. New England had ZERO energy for the second week in a row. Playing the better teams show that they can’t come from behind.

  2. McCorkle missing receivers all over the field. A good defense, a good running game with no help from the QB position.

  3. Nice win Buffalo. Man Allen is one annoying dude to play against and that’s a compliment from this Pats fan.

  4. Great game. Allen was something else.

    Kudos to the Pats D. That game COULD have gotten out of hand – but I was sweating until the end. It’s tough to get a win at that place, against that coach.

    Bills back in 1st. Now, can they take care of business against the Falcons and Jets at home? Season ain’t over, but it’s nice to have a week like this.

  5. Hey, Patriots fans…. looks like you printed those paper crowns a couple weeks early.

    I had no idea Gillette stadium could get so quiet….

    See why Mac Jones wasn’t allowed to throw the ball in the first game. Would have had 6 interceptions in those conditions.

    I don’t think it’s going to be Sean McDermott crying about the refs after the Patriots embarrass the Bills again, like you’ve been shouting all week….

    P.S. The Dolphins and Jets are waiting for you to rejoin them at the kids table. Dispense of your AFC East crowns on the way out.

  6. No way the Bills would’ve sauntered into Gillette and stolen a win on my watch

    Mac Jones looked great today guys lolol

  7. Hey Touchback6…

    I heard something from you about a punk getting “tuned up” in Gillette?

    Yep – Mac Jones looks totally like a young Tom Brady… 14/32 for 145 yards and 2 interceptions…

    Bills control their own destiny from here in.
    Go Bills.

  10. Jones is nothing but A Dalton..Matt Cassel..while Allen is tossing Tds jones is throwing lame ducks and int’s…

  12. Terrible showing by Patriots . No offense and terrible defense again on third down . No playmakers . Total epoch collapse by the patriots they were one seed two weeks ago. They were never a threat to the Bills today . Embarrassing. Jones has melted under the pressure

  13. Hey, Patriots fans…. looks like you printed those paper crowns a couple weeks early. I had no idea Gillette stadium could get so quiet…. See why Mac Jones wasn’t allowed to throw the ball in the first game. Would have had 6 interceptions in those conditions. P.S. The Dolphins and Jets are waiting for you to rejoin them at the kids table.

  15. Never worried once I knew weather was not a factor. Jones is not ready but he’s a rookie. Shouldn’t of been that close. Allen on another level

  16. The win must feel really sweet for the Bills and their fans. And I think most other fans across the country enjoyed it too.

  18. Congratulations Bills. You won game, set and division. Took risks early and made the plays. Called a great game and executed; this was both a coaching and player win.

    Who knows, we may see you again in the playoffs. If we do, I hope it is a windy day.

  20. Bills played a great game. Pats were on a good tear playing better every week even beating good teams. But they needed to keep getting better each week to keep up with the competition. But instead they seem to have leveled off and its catching up to them. The turnaround this year has been terrific so far but clearly the job is not finished.

  21. If New England loses in Miami, I don’t think “likely” is an accurate playoff scenario term…

  22. I’m telling you guys right now, the Patriots are a better road team. They are absolute garbage at home. That loss to the Colts was their only road loss of the season. They’ll be a dangerous team in the playoffs. Let’s not forget, the Bills also lost to the Jaguars.

  23. godkingskovald says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:18 pm
    Hey, Patriots fans…. looks like you printed those paper crowns a couple weeks early.

    I had no idea Gillette stadium could get so quiet….

    See why Mac Jones wasn’t allowed to throw the ball in the first game. Would have had 6 interceptions in those conditions.

    I don’t think it’s going to be Sean McDermott crying about the refs after the Patriots embarrass the Bills again, like you’ve been shouting all week….

    P.S. The Dolphins and Jets are waiting for you to rejoin them at the kids table. Dispense of your AFC East crowns on the way out.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    As a Viking fan, you get more joy out of seeing the Patriots lose than you get from your own team.

    Think about that. Now you know what it means to have the Patriots “in your head.”

  24. godkingskovald says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:21 pm
    Hey, Patriots fans…. looks like you printed those paper crowns a couple weeks early. I had no idea Gillette stadium could get so quiet…. See why Mac Jones wasn’t allowed to throw the ball in the first game. Would have had 6 interceptions in those conditions. P.S. The Dolphins and Jets are waiting for you to rejoin them at the kids table.
    ——————————

    Go learn how to win.

  25. Does beating the Pats count as beating a good team? Interesting paradox.

  26. Buffalo acted as if they won the superbowl….well I guess it was given they’ve never known what winning an actual one feels like.

  27. Ian McKenzie WHO? A decimated receiving corp, Stevenson the new returner coming up big.
    Buffalo is fun to watch.

  28. LOL,
    Good field conditions, tattered offensive line… The Bills 2nd team offense behind Josh and Diggs did the job!

  29. Good to get this loss out of the way in the regular season. It would have been nearly impossible to beat the Bills the 3rd time in the playoffs. As the Saints found out last season against the Bucs.

  30. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:21 pm
    Statement punch in the mouth victory.

    ——————————
    I accept that

    (Pats fan that watched a bunch of SOA reruns this week)

  31. Mac Jones is garbage. What a bum QB. He is the king of 5 yard check downs and interceptions hahahahaha

  32. Well the Cinderella story with the rookie QB is over as pretty uninspiring play calling with no gadget plays n the $$ TE’s were invisible … but to be fair the pats have a running game now going into next year and a season of experience for 10 always helps n frankly ain’t they now where everybody in the pre season thought they would be ??? sniffing around in the wild card round n sadly crap draft pickings again as too high as the rebuilding team n leadership sighs as the olde folks will be gone before the new season starts next year… but hey it was fun we have to admit for awhile there huh before they fell back n some buffalo wing broke the glass slipper.

  33. Damien Harris did great but the passing game was out of wack and the defense got worked nice job Bills.

  34. notaloon says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:32 pm
    Buffalo acted as if they won the superbowl….well I guess it was given they’ve never known what winning an actual one feels like.

    Tasty NE tears…

  35. I’m not all that surprised the Bills won today, but I thought the Pats were going to play a better game than that.

  37. Tom Brady says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:19 pm
    No way the Bills would’ve sauntered into Gillette and stolen a win on my watch

    Mac Jones looked great today guys lolol

    ——
    How many Microsoft tablets did Tampa Bay Tammy break today? 😂

  38. Looks like Mac Jones isn’t benefiting from the simple passing game plan that has been working. I wonder if he’ll blame it on a rough week of practice again.

  39. Where’s touchback6 at now? Hopefully sucking a shotgun and freeing us from his stupidity forever.

  40. Proud of the guys they Started flat but they faught hard in the 2nd half to cut it to 5 they just have to start faster the d was gassed at the end couldnt get that last stop. Jones showed again hes a gamer and can keep you in it nomatter what ats off to buffalo it’s on to Jacksonville.

  41. Could be a rubber match in a few weeks.

    I’m still exhaling. It felt like the Bills dominated for the most part – but if Allen doesn’t make that run on the 4th down, it could have easily been a different result.

    Typical Belichick team. Every game is close – they never beat themselves. The Bills had to earn it.

  42. thurmanmerman99 says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:34 pm
    Mac Jones is garbage. What a bum QB. He is the king of 5 yard check downs and interceptions hahahahaha

    Colts fans would know.. Carson Wentz

  43. Tom Brady says: December 26, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    No way the Bills would’ve sauntered into Gillette and stolen a win on my watch Mac Jones looked great today guys lolol
    ——-
    One step at a time for Tampa Bay Tammy. Gotta work on scoring points first against the mighty Taysom Hill. 😂😂😂😂

  44. Allen was fantastic today. MVP caliber production. He was not going to be deny today.

    McKenzie stepped up big this game, he was the game changer we needed to keep the ball moving.

    Great win. Go Bills!!!!!!!!!

  45. Of course it’s easier when Josh Allen plays that well, but there is credit also due for Brian Daboll, who schooled Belichick and Belichick. The last couple games have also shown that Josh McDaniels is an unimaginative mediocre coordinator, who built everything on the back of Tom Brady (the real offensive coordinator). The Patriots should be happy if some poor sucker of an owner offers him a head coaching job.

  46. Pats could still make playoffs, but they’re not going to do much unless they play a lot better. They look mediocre past two games.

  47. Good job by Buffalo, but a pathetic effort by the Pats coming out flat off the Bye, 2 weeks in a row.

    Future looks good, but a disappointing way to end the season.

  48. george1859 says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:36 pm
    notaloon says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:32 pm
    Buffalo acted as if they won the superbowl….well I guess it was given they’ve never known what winning an actual one feels like.

    Tasty NE tears…

    ———————

    Well played, always answer a stupid comment in kind.

  50. Mac = king of the checkdowns?

    Did you watch the game? Allen checked down about 15 times. Helped that NE LBs were playing 15 years deep in zone.

  51. billsrthefuture says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:17 pm
    Great game. Allen was something else.

    Kudos to the Pats D. That game COULD have gotten out of hand – but I was sweating until the end. It’s tough to get a win at that place, against that coach.

    Bills back in 1st. Now, can they take care of business against the Falcons and Jets at home? Season ain’t over, but it’s nice to have a week like this.

    ———
    Kudos to the defense? They gave up almost 500 yards and just missed another tackle as I typed this. BN needs to teach his DBs to wrap up a player rather than trying to tackle with a shoulder.

    Josh Allen picked our defense apart today….and he ran through them at will. He’s a great player and a better competitor. Congrats Bills’ fans.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.