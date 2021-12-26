Brandon Powell scores 61-yard punt return, Rams lead Vikings 20-13

Getty Images

The Rams have struggled on special teams throughout the season. But with their offense also sputtering in Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings, they got a big special teams play just when they needed it.

Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown with 7:06 left in the third quarter, giving the Rams a 20-10 lead.

Powell fielded the ball and got to the right sideline, pointing out one player in a purple jersey for Los Angeles to block. He then flipped into the end zone for the first return touchdown of his career.

It was also the Rams’ first punt return for a touchdown since 2015 — back when the team was still in St. Louis.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown three interceptions, which is a big part of why the offense hasn’t performed well.

Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines is questionable to return with a hand injury.

The Vikings did answer with a field goal to cut the deficit to 20-13 with 1:31 left in the third quarter.