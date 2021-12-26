Broncos take 13-7 halftime lead after Bradley Chubb interception

USA TODAY Sports

Things were going well for the Raiders for much of the first half. With just over two minutes left in the second quarter, the Raiders had a 7-3 lead and had a chance to expand it while holding the ball going into halftime.

But then, disaster.

First running back Josh Jacobs fumbled after quarterback Derek Carr escaped a sack to toss him the ball. Jacobs was 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage when he lost the ball, which Broncos offensive lineman Mike Purcell recovered.

Las Vegas’ defense, however, held Denver’s offense to a 55-yard field goal. So things could’ve been worse.

And then they got worse.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, edge rusher Bradley Chubb tipped Carr’s attempted screen pass to himself for an interception. Chubb returned it to the Las Vegas 1-yard line, and on the next play running back Javonte Williams barreled his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

With that, the Broncos had turned a 7-3 deficit into a 13-7 halftime lead.

The Raiders scored first with Hunter Renfrow’s 10-yard touchdown reception, but the Broncos have scored 13 straight. Car is 13-of-18 passing for 109 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Jacobs has nine carries for 25 yards.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock hasn’t made many impact plays, going 9-of-13 passing for 87 yards in the first half. Jerry Jeudy caught three passes for 60 yards, but did have a key third-down drop.

Denver is just 1-of-6 on third down. Las Vegas is 4-of-6.

The Raiders will get the ball first to start the second half.