Buccaneers go up 29-6 on Ronald Jones TD

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are closing in on a division title.

Ronald Jones sprinted seven yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes left in the third quarter and the Buccaneers lead the Panthers 29-6. A win clinches their first NFC South title since 2007 and it is hard to imagine an inept Panthers offense pulling off a comeback at this point in the proceedings.

The drive featured Tom Brady sprinting 11 yards for a first down. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians expressed his displeasure with Brady running the ball recently, but we’ve learned this season that Arians is willing to backtrack on things he’s said in the past when it benefits the Bucs.

Brady is 16-of-25 for 215 yards and Jones has teamed with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for 110 yards on the ground as the Bucs keep rolling despite a number of missing offensive pieces.