Cam Newton: I don’t know what the future holds

Getty Images

Cam Newton likely has played his final home game in Carolina. The quarterback kind of, sort of, maybe acknowledged that postgame.

“Football has been good to me,” Newton said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “I was able to walk away unscathed. I don’t want to sound like I’m retiring, but, I’ve had some great memories.”

The question, really, is: Is football done with Newton?

He has not done much the past three seasons that would convince a team to sign him this offseason, and over the past four seasons, with Newton as the starter, his teams are 13-22.

“I don’t necessarily know what the future holds,” Newton said. “But I’m going to look that lion in the eyeball, and not blink.”

Newton split time with Sam Darnold on Sunday, with Newton going 7-of-13 passes for 61 yards and an interception while running for a team-high 42 yards on five carries.

In the past four games, Newton has a combined passer rating of 44.5 with a touchdown and five interceptions.

“I see a lot of guys come up on the stage or the podium in a coward’s way, directly or indirectly,” Newton said. “The truth is, I wasn’t good enough today. I know that. There was opportunities for us to move the ball.”

Before he left, Newton was asked if it felt like a goodbye.

“Nah, it don’t feel like that,” Newton said.

It seemed as if he was trying to convince himself.