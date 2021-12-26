Chiefs open up with a touchdown, lead Steelers 7-0

Getty Images

The Chiefs don’t have tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday, but they didn’t need him to open the game with a commanding touchdown drive.

Kansas City ate up more than eight minutes on a 14-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaking a tackle and bouncing outside for a one-yard touchdown run. Elliott Fry, who is kicking with Harrison Butker on the COVID-19 reserve list along with Kelce, hit the extra point to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs faced a fourth-and-one from Pittsburgh’s three-yard-line a couple of plays before the score and fullback Michael Burton made them look wise for passing on a field goal. Burton was one of seven different backs, receivers, and tight ends to touch the ball on the touchdown drive.

Patrick Mahomes was 7-of-8 for 58 yards, including a pair of completions to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in his return from COVID reserve.