Chiefs slaughter Steelers, win AFC West for sixth straight year

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2021, 7:23 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chargers’ faceplant in Houston on Sunday left the door open for the Chiefs to win the AFC West for the sixth straight season and they stormed right through it against the Steelers.

Kansas City went up 14-0 in the first quarter and led 23-0 at halftime on their way to a resounding 36-10 over the Steelers. The win leaves the Chiefs at 11-4 and keeps them ahead of the Titans in the race for the AFC’s top seed heading into the final two weeks of the season. They’ll be in Cincinnati and Denver as they try to close things out.

It remains to be seen if running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and safety Tyrann Mathieu will be around for those games. Edwards-Helaire left with a collarbone injury and Mathieu exited with a quad injury in the second half of Sunday’s rout.

Outside of those injuries, there wasn’t much to dislike for the Chiefs on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes was 23-of-30 for 258 yards and three touchdowns before letting Chad Henne run out the final minutes of the game. Mahomes’ passes went to nine different receivers as Tyreek Hill played a limited role after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list just ahead of the game.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught a pair of touchdowns, running back Derrick Gore produced 104 yards from scrimmage, and the Chiefs rolled to a 36-3 lead before taking their foot off the gas in the final minutes of the game.

The Steelers were coming off a hard-fought win over the Titans, but opened the game by letting the Chiefs drive 74 yards over eight-plus minutes for a touchdown and then giving the ball right back on a Ben Roethlisberger interception. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson lost a fumble to open the second half after in looked like the Steelers might have a little life and the overall performance looked like one from a team playing out the string at the end of a lost season.

That’s not what the Steelers are, however. The 7-7-1 team can still win the AFC North and make the playoffs, which seems unbelievable given the way they played on Sunday but the Steelers have veered wildly from one direction to the other all season. They need to push the pendulum back in the other direction against the Browns next weekend or else it really will be curtains for the Steel Curtain.

15 responses to “Chiefs slaughter Steelers, win AFC West for sixth straight year

  2. And congrats to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes! I enjoying seeing them succeed as a football fan!

  3. I’ve defended Mike Tomlin before, even though I’m not a Pittsburgh guy. But his stubborn support of the run despite the score is ridiculous. It seemed they were trying to run out the clock from late in the 1st quarter on! Yes, your big draft pick Harris will get you some yards if you give it to him every other down. Why do you think the Steelers keep falling behind by 20 points every game? Opponents can’t cover Johnson and Claypool, but they don’t need to if you play 3 yards and a cloud of Astroturf. I’m not watching another Steelers game until there’s some kind of change. That gave me a headache.

  4. The Pittsburgh Rusty Nail fans should thank KC for throttling things down in the second half. This game could have easily been 50 something to 3. Pittsburgh is in serious trouble – vapor thin roster – no talent as a backup at QB – and a team filled with players who think they have to have music with which to practice. Pittsburgh has been infected with Snowflake disease. They are fragile waifes.

  5. Chiefs erased any doubts as to who the best team in the NFL is tonight, after watching the Packers struggle to beat Cleveland and Baker’s 4 interception Christmas presents. Only set back was CEH injury.

  7. If this is the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s career, it is certainly a case of life imitating art. More specifically, from T.S. Eliot’s poem, The Hollow Men:

    “This is the way the world ends
    This is the way the world ends
    This is the way the world ends
    Not with a bang but a whimper.”

  8. Pathetic offensive system put in place by a pathetic OC and executed even more pathetically by a pathetic O-line. I don’t even watch anymore, when the Steelers are broadcast locally. Too aggravating to waste my time watching something so aggravating. Don’t fool yourself, Steelers, you’re just playing out the rest of the schedule.

  9. Everyone bashing Tomlin….what’s he supposed to do with the Easter island statue at QB??? LMAO!

  11. Where are the non-believers that kept preaching Mahomes needed Kelce and Hill to win? Chiefs are scary on both sides of the ball.

  12. 36-10 and if you can believe it, it wasn’t as close as the score. Chiefs turned off the offense and played prevent defense the entire 2nd half.

  13. Tomlin calling 3 timeouts to get the ball back, with 2 minutes left down 30, and still not score against KC’s backups was hilarious. Tomlin has proven he’s in over his head, his childish antics are unacceptable.

  14. Pretty sad to get rolled over like that with your first string QB. So many teams decimated by injuries and COVID but the Steelers are a hot mess all on their own.

