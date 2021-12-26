Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaves with collarbone injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs have extended their lead over the Steelers early in the second half, but they have also lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to an injury.

Edwards-Helaire exited after the team’s first possession of the half and returned to the locker room holding his shoulder. The team announced that he is questionable to return with a collarbone injury.

The Chiefs can probably afford to let him rest for the remainder of the contest. The Steelers forced the first Kansas City punt of the day on that drive, but Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson fumbled on the second play of the ensuing possession and Tyrann Mathieu recovered near midfield.

Patrick Mahomes hit wide receiver Byron Pringle for his second touchdown of the game seven plays later and the Chiefs are now up 30-0 in the third quarter.