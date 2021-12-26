Cowboys block a punt for a touchdown, lead 49-7

Getty Images

The Cowboys have scored five offensive touchdowns. They have scored a defensive touchdown. Now, they’ve scored a special teams touchdown.

Running back Corey Clement blocked a Tress Way punt and Chauncey Golston recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. It is the third blocked punt for the Cowboys this season, tying the team record set in 1991.

With 6:06 remaining in the third quarter, the Cowboys lead 49-7.

The Cowboys’ biggest win over Washington was by 35 points, a 38-3 victory in 1993.

Gholston is the second defensive lineman to score for the Cowboys tonight. DeMarcus Lawrence had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Offensive lineman Terence Steele caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

It’s the first time in team history the Cowboys have had an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman score in the same game.