Cowboys clinch NFC East title before they play Sunday night

Getty Images

The Cowboys will get hats and T-shirts after Sunday Night Football whether they win or not.

That’s because they clinched the NFC East before kickoff of their game against Washington.

The Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Broncos gave the Cowboys the division title based on strength of victory. The Eagles, who trail the Cowboys by 1 1/2 games after their win over the Giants, lost to the Raiders but beat the Broncos.

That assures the Cowboys will have the edge in the strength of victory with the Eagles.

It is Dallas’ 21st division title since 1970, their third since Dak Prescott took over as quarterback in 2016.

And it marks the 17th season that the NFC East has not have a repeat division winner. Washington won the title last season.

No other division has gone longer than three years without a team winning in consecutive years.

The Eagles (8-7) remain in the hunt for a wild-card berth.