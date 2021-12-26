Dak Prescott finishes with 330 passing yards, four touchdowns

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s night is done.

Cooper Rush replaced him with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter and the Cowboys safely in front 49-7. Dallas, which clinched the NFC East before kickoff, is on its way to an 11th victory and the No. 2 seed in the NFC for now.

Prescott threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, the most passing yards for a quarterback in the first half of a game this season. He finished 28-of-39 for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Rush, playing for the first time since Week 10, completed his first two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Malik Turner had both receptions. He went 61 yards with his first catch and scored on a 9-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys now lead 56-7.

The Cowboys have had seven different players score touchdowns, with one score coming on a pick-six and another on a blocked punt.