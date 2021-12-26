Dak Prescott throws second touchdown as Cowboys take 14-0 lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t look good on their first drive, taking two sacks and gaining only 7 yards before punting. They have been unstoppable since.

Dak Prescott has thrown two touchdown passes on scoring drives of 71 and 74 yards. The Cowboys lead 14-0.

Ezekiel Elliott caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Prescott with 7:42 remaining in the first quarter. That drive was set up by Trevon Diggs‘ 11th interception of the season.

Dalton Schultz then scored on a 9-yard pass from Prescott with 3:08 left in the quarter.

Prescott is 13-of-14 for 128 yards.

The Cowboys have 157 yards on 23 plays, while Washington has 20 yards on six plays.