Damien Harris is expected to play against Bills

Getty Images

The Patriots will be without Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday, but they are expected to have another member of their backfield back in action.

Damien Harris hurt his hamstring in New England’s Week 13 win over the Bills and missed last week’s loss to the Colts, but multiple reports say that he is expected to play against the Bills this Sunday. Harris had 10 carries for 111 yards a touchdown in the Week 13 matchup before getting hurt.

Stevenson is out after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late in the week.

The Patriots will also be missing wide receiver Nelson Agholor due to a concussion, but they got Kendrick Bourne back from the COVID list on Saturday to fill out the receiving corps.