Darrell Henderson to undergo MRI on knee on Monday

Getty Images

The Rams clinched a playoff berth on Sunday but lost a few players due to injury during the contest.

At least for one player, things don’t appear to be too serious.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, running back Darrell Henderson is believed to have suffered a knee sprain during the 30-23 victory over the Vikings. While Los Angeles hopes the injury is minor, Henderson will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm a diagnosis.

Henderson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter when he took a 17-yard carry to the left. It was Henderson’s only touch of the game and came with 14:34 on the clock.

Running back Sony Michel led Los Angeles with 131 yards on 27 carries in Sunday’s win. The club also activated running back Cam Akers off injured reserve this week. Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training for the season before training camp in July.