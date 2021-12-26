Darren Waller inactive, Denzel Perryman active for Raiders-Broncos

Getty Images

The Raiders won’t have their best offensive weapon, but they will have a key defensive player back for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Tight end Darren Waller is officially inactive for a fourth consecutive game after missing the week’s worth of practices knee and back injuries. He was listed as doubtful for the contest.

But linebacker Denzel Perryman is active for the critical division matchup between two teams that are currently on the outside looking in for the playoff race.

On the other side, quarterback Drew Lock is set to start for Denver. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is out after suffering a concussion last week. But defensive end Dre'Mont Jones and safety Kareem Jackson are both active for the contest.

The rest of Denver’s inactives are defensive end McTelvin Agim, safety Jamar Johnson, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and linebacker Kenny Young.

For the Raiders, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Will Compton, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, and guard Jordan Simmons are inactive.