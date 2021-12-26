Davis Mills delivers 41-yard touchdown to give Texans 17-12 halftime lead over Chargers

Getty Images

The Texans won’t make the postseason in 2021. But they could play spoiler.

Houston holds a 17-12 lead over the Chargers after picking off quarterback Justin Herbert late in the first half and turning it into a 95-yard touchdown drive.

Justin Owens, who is dating Olympian Simone Biles, picked off the first pass of his career late in the first half. Herbert was trying to hit receiver Joshua Palmer for a 39-yard touchdown, but instead Owens jumped in front of the route to intercept it.

The Texans then capped a seven-play, 94-yard drive with quarterback Davis Mills’ 41-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Conley.

Despite missing several players who are on the COVID-19 list — including receiver Brandin Cooks — the Texans had a five-point lead.

Mills was 11-of-13 passing for 131 yards with a touchdown in the first half.

Herbert was 11-for-15 passing for 149 yards and an interception. Running back Austin Ekeler is also out while on the COVID-19 list and Justin Jackson has filled in admirably for him. He has 32 yards on five carries with a touchdown, also catching two passes for 34 yards.

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is questionable to return with a leg injury.