DeMarcus Lawrence scores sixth defensive TD of season for Cowboys

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke has completed more passes to Cowboys than he has to his own receivers.

Trevon Diggs picked Heinicke’s first pass of the night. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence took the Washington quarterback’s seventh pass to the end zone.

Lawrence timed his jump perfectly and ran it in from 40 yards out, making like Earl Campbell on the way.

The Cowboys lead 21-0.

Lawrence’s pick-six is the sixth defensive touchdown for the Cowboys in 2021, the most defensive touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.

He is the 17th different player to score a touchdown this season, which is another team record.

Lawrence’s pick was similar to the one Randy Gregory had against Washington two weeks ago, but Greogry returned it only 12 yards.