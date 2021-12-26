Dolphins place Albert Wilson, Solomon Kindley on COVID reserve

Getty Images

The Dolphins now have eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list, just one day before a Monday night game against the Saints.

On Sunday, Miami added receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley to the designation.

The Saints have 15 players on COVID reserve, including their top two quarterbacks.

Miami has won six games in a row, erasing a 1-7 start and putting themselves in position to make the playoffs. The travel to Nashville to face the Titans in Week 16, before ending the year with a visit from the Patriots.