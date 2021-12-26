Eagles come to life in second half, dominate Giants 34-10

Getty Images

The Eagles had a forgettable first half with three points, 149 yards, three dropped passes and a missed field goal. The second half was more to their liking.

Philadelphia scored 31 points in the second half, crushing the Giants 34-10.

The Eagles finished with 324 total yards and got touchdowns from running back Boston Scott, rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, right tackle Lane Johnson, who caught a 5-yard pass from Jalen Hurts on a trick play, and linebacker Alex Singleton, who had a 29-yard pick-six.

The Eagles improved to 8-7 with their third consecutive win. They have won five of their past six games to remain in the playoff hunt and close out with games against Washington and Dallas. The Giants fell to 4-11.

Hurts went 17-of-29 for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and Smith caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Miles Sanders ran for 45 yards on seven carries before leaving with a hand injury. Jordan Howard had a stinger after going for 37 yards on nine carries. Scott finished with 41 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Jake Fromm made his first career start, and it lasted less than three quarters. He was pulled for Mike Glennon after going 6-of-17 for 25 yards and an interception. Glennon went 17-of-27 for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Glennon threw a 9-yard touchdown to Evan Engram with 3:50 remaining.