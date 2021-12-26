Eagles finally score a TD, lead 10-3, but lose Miles Sanders to hand injury

Getty Images

Officials missed Jake Fromm getting whacked in the head and his facemask yanked on an interception he threw to Rodney McLeod. Instead of the Giants getting 15 yards and an automatic first down, the Eagles got great field position after a 24-yard return by McLeod to the Giants 21.

Five plays later, Boston Scott ran for a 3-yard score with 12:02 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the first touchdown of the game and has given the Eagles a 10-3 lead.

Of his 12 career touchdowns, Scott has scored eight against the Giants.

The Eagles lost Miles Sanders to a hand injury. He left with 45 yards on seven carries.

The Giants have ruled out offensive lineman Matt Peart with a knee injury.