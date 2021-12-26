Eagles, Giants tied 3-3 at halftime

Getty Images

There is not much to see in Philadelphia other than dropped passes, incomplete passes and a missed field goal.

The Eagles and Giants are tied 3-3 in an uninspiring game.

Philadelphia managed 149 yards in the first half, while New York gained only 76.

Graham Gano kicked a 54-yard field goal as the Giants got 39 of their yards on their only scoring drive.

Jake Elliott kicked a 22-yard field goal after an earlier miss of a 41-yarder ended a streak of 17 consecutive made field goals.

Giants quarterback Jake Fromm was 5-of-15 for 18 yards, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went 7-of-17 for 94 yards.

DeVonta Smith caught three passes for 75 yards for Philadelphia.