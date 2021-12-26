Giants pull Jake Fromm for Mike Glennon

Getty Images

The Giants have seen enough of Jake Fromm.

Fromm’s first career start lasted less than three quarters. The Giants managed 78 yards and a field goal on eight possessions with Fromm at the helm.

Fromm went 6-for-17 for 25 yards and an interception.

The interception led to an Eagles field goal in the third quarter, but officials missed a hit to Fromm’s head as he released the ball.

Mike Glennon, who went 0-3 in his three starts in place of Daniel Jones, has replaced Fromm. He went 1-for-3 for 6 yards on his first possession, which was a three-and-out.

The Eagles lead 13-3 after the teams were tied 3-3 at halftime.