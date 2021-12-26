Hunter Renfrow scores sixth touchdown, Raiders lead 7-3

Getty Images

With his first catch on Sunday, Hunter Renfrow became the third Raider in franchise history to record at least 90 receptions in a season.

With his second, he gave Las Vegas the lead early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Derek Carr hit Renfrow in the back-left corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass, capping a 14-play, 76-yard drive that took 7:24 off the clock.

The Raiders converted four third downs on the possession to keep the chains moving. Carr and Renfrow’s scoring play came on second-and-goal.

The only other Raiders to ever reach 90 catches in a single season are Tim Brown — who did it twice — and Jerry Rice.

Renfrow entered Week 16 already having reached career highs in receptions (89), yards (909), and touchdowns (five).

The Broncos got on the board to answer Renfrow’s touchdown. Kicker Brandon McManus sent a 49-yard field goal through the uprights with 7:24 left in the second quarter.