Jaguars begin lining up candidates for coaching job

Getty Images

As the Jaguars prepare to search for a new coach following the 13-game Urban Meyer debacle, a couple of former head coaches with Super Bowl experience have emerged as candidates.

Per multiple reports, the Jaguars intend to interview former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell (pictured). Pederson won Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia. Caldwell took the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV, and he became the late-season offensive coordinator for a Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII.

Caldwell, 66, coached the Colts from 2009 through 2011 and the Lions from 2014 through 2017. He has a regular-season record of 62-50, along with a 2-4 mark in the playoffs. He last worked for the Dolphins in 2019, as assistnt head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Pederson, 53, coached the Eagles from 2016 through 2020. He went 42-37-1 in the regular season, with a 4-2 postseason record.

The Jaguars also are “vetting” Bills defensive coordinator and former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier, according to Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports. This week, the window opens for interviewing assistants currently with other teams, with permission from their current employers.