Jets put Quinnen Williams on COVID-19 reserve

One of the Jets’ top defensive players is out today as the league’s COVID-19 list continues to grow.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was placed on COVID-19 reserve today.

The Jets promoted defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad to replace Williams. Akinmoladun is expected to play today against the Jaguars, making it his first regular-season game with the Jets. He has played in four games in his career, all with the Bengals.

The 3-11 Jets are 2.5-point favorites over the 2-12 Jaguars in a game that has major implications for the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.