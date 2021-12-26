Jets take 13-12 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Jets only had the ball for 10 minutes in the first half of Sunday’s game, but that’s all they needed to go into the half with a 13-12 lead.

Zach Wilson ran for a 52-yard touchdown and Braxton Berrios returned a kickoff 101 yards for a score to account for all of the Jets’ points in the first half. They had a chance to extend their lead to four points before the half, but opted to go on fourth down from the two-yard-line and Wilson’s pass to Denzel Mims fell incomplete.

The Jets converted two fourth downs earlier on the drive, so it’s understandable that they’d try to keep the momentum going but they may regret passing on those points come the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville opened the game with a field goal to give them their first lead since Week Nine and they scored on three straight possessions for the first time all season, but couldn’t convert a two-point play and that accounts for the current margin on the scoreboard.

2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence was 12-of-19 for 109 yards while Wilson, the second overall pick, is just 5-of-11 for 39 yards through the air. He had a 17-yard run to convert one of the aforementioned fourth down plays, however, and will get the ball to start the second half.