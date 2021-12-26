Joe Burrow having a career day, with 449 yards, four touchdowns

Getty Images

Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-17 victory over the Ravens on Oct. 24. He’s outdone himself against the Ravens today.

The Bengals’ second-year quarterback has a career-best 449 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Cincinnati leads 41-21 and is on its way to sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Tee Higgins has 11 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, topping 1,000 yards for the season. Ja'Marr Chase has seven receptions for 125 yards, and Tyler Boyd has three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Joe Mixon has the other receiving touchdown. He also has a rushing touchdown and 61 yards on 16 carries.

The Bengals have 514 yards and have scored on all seven possessions.