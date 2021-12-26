Joe Burrow on late-game passing: “You play until the final whistle”

Regardless of whether Ravens coach John Harbaugh did (privately) or didn’t (publicly) grouse about the decision of the Bengals to dial up pass plays late in a 41-21 game that Cincinnati led, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow makes no apologies for a 52-yard catch and run with two minutes on the clock.

“This is the NFL,” Burrow told PFT after the game by phone. “This isn’t peewee, this isn’t high school where you go out and run up the score. You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.”

Last year, the Ravens beat the Bengals 27-3 and 38-3.

Burrow admitted during our conversation that he was aware of the possibility of 500 passing yards (he finished with 525, fourth highest of all time for a single game), and that the Bengals were trying to get there. During his press conference after the game, Burrow also said that a comment made during the week by Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale that Burrow isn’t ready for a “gold jacket” wasn’t “necessary,” and that he “maybe” was thinking about that at the end of the game.

Regardless of the motivation, the only relevant question late in a game is whether those extra snaps put players at undue injury risk. That was the criticism of the Ravens in Week Four at Denver, when they opted to run the ball in lieu of taking a knee in order to preserve a streak of 100-yard rushing games. If Burrow had gotten injured on a pass play during garbage time, the Bengals fairly would have been criticized for unnecessarily putting him in harm’s way.

27 responses to “Joe Burrow on late-game passing: “You play until the final whistle”

  1. Maybe Wink should have kept his mouth shut and they might have run a bit more when they had their foot on the Raven’s throat.

  3. Baltimore would like to offer congratulations to Joe Burrow for dialing it up against basically a practice squad team today. Let’s see how it goes against New England in a few weeks.

  6. Congrats to the Bengals for beating a depleted Ravens team playing many practice squad players and pickups. Burrow’s stats were completely padded.

  7. Nothing makes me happier as a Ravens fan than seeing the Bengals run the score up on Harbaugh. It makes him mad and he’ll use it when he has a full team again some day.

    Low rent cousin loving Cincinnati fans forget their team doesn’t know how to draft outside the top 10.

    Thinking the Ravens DC just throwing cold insults at the opposing quarterback week of is new money nonsense.

  8. To call the Ravens side practise squad is giving them too much credit.
    Feel bad for this Ravens team. Bengals stat padding against this depleted team when leading by 20, not good look..

  9. For more than 3 quarters you were throwing against practice squad guys. Literally guys who were called up from the PS yesterday due to injury and COVID. Sure it’s fun to beat a rival but unless you do something with it, and defend it again next year, it’ll be meaningless. Enjoy it and don’t embarrass the AFCN in the playoffs.

  10. Why is it wrong for the winning team in a blow out to keep playing and score, but okay for the losing team to do so? Pittsburgh was down 36-3 with under 3 minutes left and threw a TD pass. Why didn’t they just take a knew? Couldn’t players be injured playing those meaningless plays.

  11. good. both harbaughs are nothing but blabbermouth whiners. wink is arians’ blowhard brother from another mother. when you’re starting some guy off the street at qb, it’s probably not a good idea to give the opposing team any bulletin board material lest you get 600 yards dropped on you.

  12. Bengals crushed these guys earlier in the season when Baltimore was at full strength, no reason to think any other players participating would have made any difference.

  13. Bengals are a totally classless organization, running up the score at the end was pathetic. Hopefully they’ll be one and done in the playoffs. Remember you’ll be playing the Ravens twice every year for a long time, so keep this win in your minds.

  14. Steelers and Ravens fans can’t handle the fact that their “dynasties” (hold laughter) are over. They can’t handle the fact that the were swept by the Bengals. That’s why they’ll whine about injuries or remind everyone that will listen that they won in the past. Let’s let them whine. “Hey there big guy…y’all would have won if you woulda had a healthy 53 man roster. And just think of all the glory fays that keep you warm at night. And hey, what about the draft? There. Feel better?”. G’night.

  17. Laughing at all the Ravens fans in here talking about they had a practice squad and that Harbaugh will use this as motivation. They beat your first unit just as badly and dropped 41 on them the first time this year. Where was Harbaugh’s motivation for this game? What was your excuse that time? Get used to this feeling Ravens fans. You and the Steelers are getting this for the next decade. That’s what goes around comes around.

  19. All those extra yards are sure to earn him an ALTERNATE spot in the pro bowl. Way to go, Joe!

  20. The Bengals can call whatever plays they want. They won fair and square. But Burrow’s “you don’t run up the score” comments make no sense, since they kept their foot on the gas late with a huge lead. His “no sympathy” comment makes him sound as petty as the Ravens. And admitting that “maybe” he had Martindale’s perfectly reasonable gold jacket comments in mind makes him sound pretty thin-skinned. He should just keep his mouth shut. He beat a covid-ravaged secondary. His comments make him sound mentally weak.

  21. My goodness … the comments above from the fans of the Purple Browns sure are salty and delicious.

  24. Love the hate on here. I distinctly remember martingale running his mouth about the bengals kicking a field goal in last years game that prevented them from shutting our the bengals. Enjoy your preseason consecutive wins record ravens.

  26. carloswlassiter says:
    December 26, 2021 at 7:15 pm
    Bengals crushed these guys earlier in the season when Baltimore was at full strength, no reason to think any other players participating would have made any difference.

    Uh, Ravens started the season depleted! First between the two, Ravens secondary was already down to one starring corner back and one safety! Plus down left tackle and all running backs! …but that won’t matter to haters!

