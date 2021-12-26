Joe Burrow passes for 299 yards, three TDs in first half as Bengals lead 31-14

Getty Images

The Bengals are on their way to being alone first place in the division.

They dominated the first half, gaining 333 yards and scoring on every possession. Cincinnati leads Baltimore 31-14 lead at halftime.

Joe Burrow completed 18 of 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. His touchdowns covered 68, 9 and 1 yards to Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins.

Higgins has seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Mixon has rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while catching three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Higgins scored the team’s final touchdown of the half with 21 seconds left, setting it up with a 52-yard catch on third-and-16 at the Cincinnati 45. Burrow threw up something of a Hail Mary, with Higgins tightly covered by Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour. Higgins went up between the two defensive backs and made a spectacular catch, with a booth review upholding it.

Two plays later, Burrow was picked by Daryl Worley, but Worley was called for defensive holding on Ja'Marr Chase.

The Ravens are missing their top two quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley (COVID-19) and are starting their third quarterback in three weeks. Josh Johnson, though, has handled himself admirably despite not arriving in town until Dec. 16.

Johnson, making his first start since 2018, went 16-of-22 for 171 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yard strike to rookie Rashod Bateman. Mark Andrews has five catches for 78 yards.

Devonta Freeman scored on a 2-yard run with 1:38 remaining in the half.

The Ravens have 200 yards of offense.