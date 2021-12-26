Joe Burrow throws for 525 yards, four touchdowns as Bengals blow out Ravens

Posted by Charean Williams on December 26, 2021, 4:13 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow had a career day, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns as the Bengals blew out the Ravens 41-21.

The Bengals (9-6) are alone in first place in the AFC North, while the Ravens (8-7) lost their fourth consecutive game and fifth in the past seven.

With 14 players still on the COVID-19 reserve list, including backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, and injuries to several key players, including starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), the Ravens were short handed Sunday. They started their third quarterback in three weeks, with Josh Johnson playing only 10 days after arriving to town.

The Ravens were no match for the Bengals, who had something to prove and did just that.

Jackson was picked for the Pro Bowl over Burrow, who threw 416 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-17 victory over the Ravens on Oct. 24. The Bengals faced a third-and-four Sunday coming out of the two-minute warning and got Burrow over 500 with a 52-yard throw to running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon ran for 2 yards before Burrow took a knee to end it.

The Bengals gained 574 yards, with Tee Higgins catching 12 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Ja'Marr Chase catching seven for 125. Tyler Boyd had a 32-yard touchdown catch overturned by replay and finished with three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon had 18 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 70 yards and a score.

The Bengals scored on their first seven possessions before Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal on the eighth possession.

The Ravens produced 334 yards, with Johnson going 28-of-40 for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

20 responses to “Joe Burrow throws for 525 yards, four touchdowns as Bengals blow out Ravens

  4. And yet people question Harbaugh going for 2 in their previous games to avoid OT. This defence is down to backups of backups and can’t stop anyone.

  7. I’m just here to see if we get the same back-up CB comments we got when Lamar went 37/43 for 442 yds and 4 TDs against the Colts. The Ravens were without their top 6 CBs and top 3 Safeties. They literally had guys off the street who didn’t know the defense. Stayed in base 7 on 7 drill defense most of the game. So let me hear it peeps, you know, the comments you made about Lamar. “Practice Squad”, “Prevent”, “Soft coverage”, etc. Don’t let me down.

  9. After Wink insulted Burrow, this was going to happen regardless of who played for the Ravens. Their fans, coaches and players better get used to this.

  10. Love to see this!! Burrow is awesome, great to see him back after the injury. How you like that Ravens?? Total beatdown in all phases

  12. Note to Baltimore – that is what a REAL NFL QB looks like – your running back in a QB Halloween costume is a fake. When you lose that starting running back, you lose two positions in one. You are likely to miss the playoffs. Time to make excuses.

  13. *Ravens practice squad. Game should have been postponed. Martindale’s moronic comments aside, any Bengals fans taking this as a true metric of how good their team actually is against the Ravens at full complement has that disgusting Cincinnati chili for brains. Was hoping the Ravens would have been more reckless and less hopeful for a victory and smashed Burrow well after the whistle on each snap, but I guess the slim chance it getting in lot the playoffs just to get whipped by Tennessee had them playing by the rules. Shame. Ohio deserves to burn.

  14. curtis20 —- Nice! He did it against practice squad and special teamers! That should make y’all really proud!

  15. Harbs is coach of the year in my opinion. You don’t lose the players he’s lost all season and still be in the playoff hunt. Dude had 11 Practice Squad/Off the street guys today. He’s now missing QB1&2, RB1-3, FB1, WR3, LT1, RG1, CB1-6, S1-3, DE1, OLB1&2, and DT3&4. I’m sorry, no team in the league is surviving that other than maybe a Belichick, Tomlin, or other hall of fame coached team. Respect to the Ravens.

  16. I could barely recognize the team the Ravens fielded today. That’s the way it is this year. So Bengals, go represent the AFCN in the tournament and tear it up.

  17. I guess if I’d never seen my team win a SuperBowl and hadn’t won a playoff game in 40 years I’d puff out my chest about beating a bunch of 5th and 6th stringers too.
    Let it out Bengals fans!!!

  18. Third highest single game passing yardage total in NFL history by Burrow today. That’s impressive no matter who you’re playing.

  19. mikefloreo says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:24 pm
    After Wink insulted Burrow, this was going to happen regardless of who played for the Ravens. Their fans, coaches and players better get used to this.
    _______________________________

    I’m sorry, this is not happening against Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, DeSean Elliott, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, and Anthony Averett. Yes the Bengals are talented at the QB and WR positions, but the Ravens are just as talented if not more in the Secondary, and have always been one of the best in the league at drafting in the secondary or finding excellent trade deals.

  20. Maukey says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:40 pm
    Harbs is coach of the year in my opinion

    ——-

    The two stupid calls to not play for OT alone disqualify him from consideration

