Joe Burrow throws for 525 yards, four touchdowns as Bengals blow out Ravens

Joe Burrow had a career day, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns as the Bengals blew out the Ravens 41-21.

The Bengals (9-6) are alone in first place in the AFC North, while the Ravens (8-7) lost their fourth consecutive game and fifth in the past seven.

With 14 players still on the COVID-19 reserve list, including backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, and injuries to several key players, including starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), the Ravens were short handed Sunday. They started their third quarterback in three weeks, with Josh Johnson playing only 10 days after arriving to town.

The Ravens were no match for the Bengals, who had something to prove and did just that.

Jackson was picked for the Pro Bowl over Burrow, who threw 416 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-17 victory over the Ravens on Oct. 24. The Bengals faced a third-and-four Sunday coming out of the two-minute warning and got Burrow over 500 with a 52-yard throw to running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon ran for 2 yards before Burrow took a knee to end it.

The Bengals gained 574 yards, with Tee Higgins catching 12 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Ja'Marr Chase catching seven for 125. Tyler Boyd had a 32-yard touchdown catch overturned by replay and finished with three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon had 18 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 70 yards and a score.

The Bengals scored on their first seven possessions before Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal on the eighth possession.

The Ravens produced 334 yards, with Johnson going 28-of-40 for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.