Joe Judge won’t comment on report his job is safe

Before the Giants took the field against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the team plans to bring head coach Joe Judge back for a third season in 2022.

The Giants were so fired up by the news that they allowed the Eagles to score 31 points in the second half of a 34-10 loss that dropped them to 4-11 on the year. Judge is now 10-21 as the team’s head coach and said after the game, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, that he’s “never going to comment” on a report about his job security.

Judge’s post-loss press conferences this season have often found him finding bright spots in losses that escape the eyes of everyone else watching the game, but he chose not to go that route this week. Judge said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, that “point blank” the team’s effort was “not good enough” on Sunday.

He won’t find much argument on that front, although Giants ownership is likely to hear some if the final two weeks look like this one and they don’t deviate from their plan to continue moving forward with Judge.