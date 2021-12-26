Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get into a sideline scuffle

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2021, 9:34 PM EST
It’s going to be a long night for Washington. Down 28-7 in the second quarter, the frustration has already boiled over on the sidelines.

Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a quick but ugly altercation. While jawing at each other, with both sitting on the bench, Payne got up and stuck a finger into Allen’s face. Allen sprang up and caught Payne with a right cross. Teammates intervened and separated them.

A few moments later, Payne got up again and barked at Allen. Teammates kept Payne in his place.

There’s still plenty of time left in this one. Which means there’s plenty of time for more issues. It will be critical for the coaching staff to ensure that things are under control, or there will be even more problems as this one disintegrates into extended garbage time.

  1. Payne poked him in the face and caught a right cross for it. Hard to fault Allen here. Plus these two have known each other forever and probably have quite the history.

  2. Like the eagles DONE! Dak and Co. Are BAaaaCCKK! Elite Defense Elite Offense.
    ……. Shhhh…. Quiet like so not to wake up the haters….
    HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!

  6. When teammates are at each others throats on the sidelines you know it’s getting away from them.

  8. Four straight years of using a first round pick on defensive lineman and you end up with a team that can’t stop the run and is still looking for a QB 30 years after Rypien. Ugh.

  9. Cowboys fans celebrating, yet everyone knows they will be bounced in the first round at home.

    When Dallas loses, America wins

  10. calizcowboyz says:
    December 26, 2021 at 9:44 pm
    Like the eagles DONE! Dak and Co. Are BAaaaCCKK! Elite Defense Elite Offense.
    ……. Shhhh…. Quiet like so not to wake up the haters….
    HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!

    ———————————-

    Id love to go back over the years to see how many times you’ve written about your boys and how incredible they are. They are good, and they will lose when it matters most ….. AGAIN!

    Won’t beat the packers in Green Bay, and would never stand a chance against the Chiefs.

    And then you will fade into the night……AGAIN!

  11. That’s how stupid that team is…..fighting each other inside of my Boys…cheap shot on 20 and should of gotten tossed. HOW BOUT THOSE COWBOYS!!! NFC East Champs n SB bound baby.

  12. Washington paid their defensive line, Cowboys paid their QB. The Cowboys QB is winning while Washington’s defensive line is fighting among themselves.

  13. birds of a feather says:
    December 26, 2021 at 10:06 pm

    Id love to go back over the years to see how many times you’ve written about your boys and how incredible they are. They are good, and they will lose when it matters most ….. AGAIN!

    Won’t beat the packers in Green Bay, and would never stand a chance against the Chiefs.

    And then you will fade into the night……AGAIN!

    Well in 2 weeks Eagles get theirs.
    Come get some Eagles.

  15. That’s how stupid that team is…..fighting each other inside of my Boys…cheap shot on 20 and should of gotten tossed. HOW BOUT THOSE COWBOYS!!! NFC East Champs n SB bound baby.

    ————

    Going for it on 4th down when up by 28. Blame Your idiot blowhard coach for Shultz getting hurt.

