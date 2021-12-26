Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get into a sideline scuffle

Getty Images

It’s going to be a long night for Washington. Down 28-7 in the second quarter, the frustration has already boiled over on the sidelines.

Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a quick but ugly altercation. While jawing at each other, with both sitting on the bench, Payne got up and stuck a finger into Allen’s face. Allen sprang up and caught Payne with a right cross. Teammates intervened and separated them.

A few moments later, Payne got up again and barked at Allen. Teammates kept Payne in his place.

There’s still plenty of time left in this one. Which means there’s plenty of time for more issues. It will be critical for the coaching staff to ensure that things are under control, or there will be even more problems as this one disintegrates into extended garbage time.