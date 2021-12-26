Jordan Poyer: Last Patriots game left a bad taste, we were able to play well today

Getty Images

After the Bills lost to the Patriots 14-10 in Week 13, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde took issue with Jerry Sullivan of WIVB asking whether they were embarrassed about the way they played during the game.

Hyde said “we’ll remember that” and Poyer proved that was the case after the Bills beat their divisional rivals 33-21 in Sunday’s rematch. Tim Graham of the Buffalo News reports that Poyer said “Where that Jerry Sullivan at? What the f–k’s he got to say?” as the team made their way off the field after the win.

Sullivan noted he doesn’t travel to road games, which left Poyer to answer questions from other reporters about how he felt about this game.

“Obviously it was huge game with huge implications and obviously the last game we played them it left a bad taste in our mouth,” Poyer said. “We were able to get a win last week and bounce back and carry that momentum into this week. Obviously the game had huge implications and we were able to play well and execute and play complimentary football. Shout-out to the offense, they played a hell of a game. Josh [Allen] played a hell of a game and the offense did exactly what they can do and Isaiah McKenzie had a hell of game too and we just wanted to complement them for their side of the football.”

The Bills rolled up 428 yards of offense while the defense limited New England to 288 yards and had a pair of takeaways, which makes for a pretty good example of complementary football that shouldn’t have anyone feeling any embarrassment in Buffalo this time around.