Justin Jackson’s 17-yard touchdown gives Chargers 12-7 lead

The Chargers don’t have running back Austin Ekeler, who was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. But they’ve been able to move the ball efficiently regardless.

And now one of Los Angeles’ running backs playing in place of Ekeler has gotten the ball to the end zone.

Justin Jackson scored his first touchdown since late in the 2018 season when he went 17 yards early in the second quarter to give Los Angeles a 12-7 lead.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley elected to kick a pair of field goals earlier in Houston territory. But he chose to go for two to potentially put Los Angeles up by seven. Jackson was close, but failed to get into the paint on a short run for two points. That kept the Chargers’ advantage at five.

Jackson has four carries for 23 yards and two catches for 34 yards.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has started the contest 10-of-13 passing for 133 yards.