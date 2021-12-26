Justin Jefferson gets candid about the Vikings, but will anyone listen?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2021, 9:39 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

During the 16 years that the Wilfs have owned the Vikings, the team was unable to keep three great receivers happy. They now have to worry about a fourth eventually deciding to make a play to continue his career in a new city.

Second-year receiver Justin Jefferson, who with eight catches for 116 yards broke Odell Beckham‘s record for the most receiving yardage in the first two seasons of a player’s career, opted to be blunt and candid regarding the struggles that contributed to the Vikings losing to the Rams, 30-23.

“I felt like after the first half we had a little bit more energy than what we came out with,” Jefferson said, via Judd Zulgad of SkorNorth.com. “Second half, I think we came out with a little bit more energy, so it’s just all about starting with that energy from the get-go. Especially with a good team, a good offense that can move the ball. . . . We’ve just got to come out firing off the jump.”

Jefferson had more pointed remarks about the selection of plays made when in position to score touchdowns.

“I think we should be more aggressive when we get down there,” Jefferson said. “As soon as we get down there. But I’m not the one calling the plays. I’m just here to do my job and do what’s told of me. But we can’t get down in the red zone that many times and come out with three points.”

Jefferson offered a pragmatic, but also ominous, assessment of the situation.

“I can only control what I can,” Jefferson said. “I definitely will keep the energy up, keep talking my guys up, trying to pick them up. But at the end of the day I can’t go out there and play for them. . . . It’s not totally over yet. We’ve got some juice left, but you’ve just got to go and win these two games. Be aggressive, be emotionally into it and just be mentally prepared to go in there and fight our butt off.”

And while Jefferson currently can’t control the organization with which he plays, he eventually will be able to pursue the same path that took Randy Moss (twice), Percy Harvin, and Stefon Diggs out of Minnesota.

Unless these next two games turn out well for the Vikings, a coaching change quite possibly will be next up for the Vikings. Then, the new regime will have a year or two to persuade Jefferson to stick around for the long haul.

24 responses to “Justin Jefferson gets candid about the Vikings, but will anyone listen?

  1. He’s not wrong. Kubiak Jr. has no reason to be sitting in the OC chair. And Zimmer needs to stop running into brick walls…

  2. This guy is great but he’s going to force his way out as soon as he gets leverage. He’s as talented and unbalanced as Moss.

  3. After being a frustrated Vikings fan for nearly 50 years, when I die I want the Vikings to serve as my pallbearers. That way they can let me down one last time.

  6. Another team player…NOT. Second year player already running his mouth. Moss, Keyshawn, AB and all the other WR divas that came before them believed they were bigger than the team. This kid is heading in the same direction.

  7. Force his way out as soon as he has leverage? Who finishes their career with one team, anyway? I thought Brady would do it, but not even him. If Jefferson decides to leave via Free Agency, he has that right.

  10. There will be change. Let’s just hope it works. JJ is the least of the Vikes’ concern – he’s 100% more mature than Moss was at his age and three times as stable as Diggs.

  13. Not surprised. No one wants to play in this vanilla offense. He’ll be gone as soon as he can. How long can Spielman and Zimmer hang around?

  14. Jefferson is ALREADY WAY better and more mature then Diggs ever was. And I think that his Comments were cautious and well stated. Nothing “Diva” about this Kid. Now Diggs… Another matter. Great receiver… But me first cry baby.

  17. I didn’t see anything wrong with what he said, and don’t think it makes him a diva. I respect honest opinions and his was closer to being honest than a lot of the junk we usually get fed in interviews.

  19. You know, if you dig beneath the surface and look deeply into the root cause of the play calling issues, it’s all the refs fault.

  20. Jefferson is all class and all fun. Not a me player and would never play up a minor injury after each and every game

  21. bigfanhere says:
    December 26, 2021 at 9:46 pm

    He’s not wrong. Kubiak Jr. has no reason to be sitting in the OC chair. And Zimmer needs to stop running into brick walls…
    ____________________

    He didn’t see it coming.

  23. If he’s going to “control what I can,” a good place to start would be to drop the posing after catching a pass for a first down while your team is down 10 with less than a minute to play. That screams “Look at wonderful me!”, not “Come on, we can still do this!”

  24. The guy just set a record for most yards by a receiver his first two years in the league and your telling me the Vikings are holding him back?

