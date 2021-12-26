Kevin Stefanski never considered QB change, Baker Mayfield is the starter

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2021, 7:51 AM EST
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Browns couldn’t overcome four Baker Mayfield interceptions in Green Bay on Sunday and the 24-22 loss to the Packers leaves them at 7-8 and in need of help to advance to the postseason even if they win their two remaining games.

After the loss, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he never considered going to Case Keenum during the loss and that Mayfield “is our starting quarterback” as they head toward a Week 17 game against the Steelers. Mayfield will get a week of practice going into that game, which was not the case this week because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list. That status never led the Browns to consider going a different way at quarterback in Green Bay.

“We knew he would clear; unless something unforeseen happened, we knew he would clear. So we anticipated Baker being the quarterback the whole week,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com.

Mayfield said he’d “be sitting up here giving an excuse that I didn’t practice” if he blamed the interceptions, three of which led to Packers touchdowns, on the COVID situation.

“I don’t think it was anything preparation-wise, mentally,” Mayfield said. “It was just missed throws. Uncharacteristic and I hurt this team. That’s the most frustrating thing for me because I thought our defense played tremendous against a really, really good offense. But when you turn the ball over in your own territory, in the red zone and around midfield and give them extra opportunities, they’re going to take advantage of it. That’s just who they are.”

Performances like Saturday’s are likely to impact offseason discussions about contracts and Mayfield’s long-term future in Cleveland, but the short-term focus will be on finding a way to do their part to keep playoff hopes alive in the final two weeks of the season.

13 responses to “Kevin Stefanski never considered QB change, Baker Mayfield is the starter

  1. I think Baker is auditioning for his future. Not sure if he is the guy since he’s playing with multiple injuries, but won’t sit himself down.

  2. Browns easily win this game if not for Baker. I get that it is a coach’s job not to kill a player’s confidence, but if I am on defense or the running backs, I would be PO. The officiating was terrible also because, on two of the ints, Browns receivers were being held, but Baker didn’t have to throw the ball where he did nor rely on the refs.

  7. I’m DONE with mayfield. Number 1 picks don’t throw 4 interceptions! Do everything you can and trade for Wilson or Watson. This team has too much talent to be below 500.

  8. Meet the Browns. Preseason super bowl champs two years running. Brought to by delusional browns fans.

  9. Why were they even throwing the ball. The running game was working and they were getting huge chunks almost every time they ran it.

  10. Whoever had him throwing the ball late is the one who needs to be replaced. Any QB could have won that game by handing off to the RBs.

  11. Stefanski’s play calling is a joke. Nick Chubb averaged 9 yards per carry and got 14 carries. Baker Mayfield threw 36x and had 4 INTs. The Browns lose because their HC and their QB.

  13. I sincerely hope the Browns find a very good QB before their window closes. I’m not a Browns fan, but I actually have enjoyed their comeback to contender status. I always hope older teams on extended hard times make a comeback (but have no hope for WFT as long as Snyder is around). Detroit comes immediately to mind, and then the Bears. I’ve enjoyed Buffalo’s return too, but the Browns really need to level up at QB. The NFL is better when the storied franchises are firing on all cylinders.

