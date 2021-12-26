Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals have to look in the mirror, right now it’s not good enough

Getty Images

For most of this season, the Cardinals have had the best record in the NFL. Now they’ve lost three straight games and no longer have the best record in the NFC West.

Although the Cardinals are still a near-lock to make the playoffs, coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged after Saturday night’s loss to the Colts that his team needs to get better.

“We’re looking at ourselves, looking in the mirror and trying to figure out what we have to do,” Kingsbury said. “Because right now it’s not good enough to be the team we know we can be.”

The 10-5 Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth today with two losses from the Eagles, 49ers or Vikings, but Kingsbury said he’s not even thinking about today’s slate of games. He’s thinking about getting his own team to play better.