Kyle Dugger was fined $10,520 after Week 15 ejection, Michael Pittman wasn’t

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman were both ejected in Week 15 after a post-play scuffle, but only one of them was fined as a result of the altercation.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Dugger was fined $10,520 by the league this week. Pittman was not fined for his role in the scuffle, which came after Pittman was blocking Dugger during a Jonathan Taylor run.

“It was just a physical play all around. I tried to release myself [and] he obviously got in good position to block me. I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it,” Dugger said. “After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast . . . I just have to be smarter. Slow down my thinking.”

As officials and players from both teams tried to break up the two players, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made contact with an official. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wondered why Hilton was not ejected from the game as a result. He may also wonder why Hilton wasn’t fined because Reiss reports the league also opted to discipline him during the week.