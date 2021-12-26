Myles Jack goes on Jaguars’ COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Jaguars placed pass rusher Josh Allen on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday and another defensive starter joined him on the list Sunday.

The team announced that linebacker Myles Jack will miss their game against the Jets after going on the list Sunday morning. If Jack’s vaccinated, he could be activated in time to play in Week 17 if he tests off of the list. If he can’t test off or if he’s not vaccinated and tested positive, he’ll have to miss 10 days.

Jack has started all 13 games he’s played for the Jaguars this season. He has 97 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, and linebacker Jordan Smith are also on Jacksonville’s reserve list.