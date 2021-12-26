Nick Foles leads Bears to comeback win over Seahawks on snowy day in Seattle

Getty Images

After spending the season on the sideline behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, Bears quarterback Nick Foles finally got a chance to play today. And Foles delivered.

Foles led the Bears to a comeback win that saw him throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 1:01 remaining, then throw a two-point conversion pass to Damiere Byrd, giving the Bears a 25-24 win over the Seahawks.

It didn’t look like a game the Bears would win for most of the day, as the Seahawks jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf. By halftime the Seahawks’ lead had grown to 17-7.

But in the second half, Foles played well, and on the game-winning drive, he showed complete command of the Bears’ offense. In fact, Foles looked better than either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields has this season, raising questions about why Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted on making Foles the third-string quarterback all season. The Bears signed Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract, and there’s no reason at all to think Foles couldn’t have done everything Dalton did for them this year.

But all that is in the past, as is everything for these two teams, neither of which will make the playoffs. Both teams are now 5-10 on the season, but for one day, Foles and the Bears are winners.