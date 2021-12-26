Nick Foles leads Bears to comeback win over Seahawks on snowy day in Seattle

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2021, 7:08 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

After spending the season on the sideline behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, Bears quarterback Nick Foles finally got a chance to play today. And Foles delivered.

Foles led the Bears to a comeback win that saw him throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 1:01 remaining, then throw a two-point conversion pass to Damiere Byrd, giving the Bears a 25-24 win over the Seahawks.

It didn’t look like a game the Bears would win for most of the day, as the Seahawks jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf. By halftime the Seahawks’ lead had grown to 17-7.

But in the second half, Foles played well, and on the game-winning drive, he showed complete command of the Bears’ offense. In fact, Foles looked better than either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields has this season, raising questions about why Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted on making Foles the third-string quarterback all season. The Bears signed Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract, and there’s no reason at all to think Foles couldn’t have done everything Dalton did for them this year.

But all that is in the past, as is everything for these two teams, neither of which will make the playoffs. Both teams are now 5-10 on the season, but for one day, Foles and the Bears are winners.

22 responses to “Nick Foles leads Bears to comeback win over Seahawks on snowy day in Seattle

  2. Because, under normal circumstances, Foles is not that great. However, off the bench when there is a chance, his doubters watching, Foles can win under pressure.

  6. 2 NFL powerhouses go head-to-head. As a Bear fan had a long and sarcastic post ready but it turns out the Seahawks are as bad as the Bears and had to toss it. The Seattle snow was the best thing about this game. PS: Mr. Nagy; Why was Foles on the bench until now?

  7. Wilson is not an elite QB anymore. Don’t care what he accomplished in his career up to this point. He holds onto the ball way too long and then makes questionable throws constantly.

  8. “ Foles and the Bears are winners”

    The Bears haven’t won a Super Bowl in Nick Foles lifetime. Foles is the winner here.

  9. Seattle losing brings a big smile to my face. Seattle is the most classless, fair weathered fan base in the NFL. They deserve every bit of this. Yes, I know the Niners lost this week. The difference? The Niners are still contenders. Nothing hurt them this weekend. Enjoy the basement, Seattle. You’ll be there for a long time.

  11. Seattle NEEDS to clean house in the off season. Starting with DC Ken Norton, his defense is waaaaaay out dated! Maybe we can use a new QB in the draft as well.🏈

  12. The Dalton signing never made any sense. You would get at least the same production from Foles as you would from Dalton. And they were already paying Foles.

  14. Did you all see the Packers-Seahawks playoff game in 2019 when GB picked up the game sealing 1st down and Carroll threw a tantrum like a 2 year old whose parents wouldn’t buy him a toy or candy at the store? That was funny.

  15. LOL….the one-year dynasty loses to the Bears. I wonder if Russ has asked for a new contract yet.

  16. Is anyone still asking if Nagy Knows what he’s doing? I think it’s obvious by now that he doesn’t. Whoever gets that job next will have a solid foundation to hit the ground running with. The roster actually isn’t half bad if you fix the offensive line, which can be done by a combination of the draft and free agency They also need to work on the back end of the defense, which has been neglected for years.

  17. Yes, the Seahawks cannot be defended..situational football has been completely lost on both sides of the ball…the team does still have talent, and no, Russell Wilson shouldn’t be traded…Seattle has a good core of players for next year….

  18. See i told you Super Bowl MVP Foles is the best QB on the roster. He should have been the starter all year.

  19. That’s Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. They should’ve been starting him all year. Nagy could’ve saved his job.

  20. statechamp77 says:
    December 26, 2021 at 7:11 pm
    Foles is the best QB on the Bears roster, should have been starting all year

    You either have never watched the bears this yr or you just started watching football yesterday. Foles would not have lasted a quarter behind any O line, he may be the slowest qb in history. Dalton has been the best qb on the roster all along.

  21. Nice to get a win today. Seahawks are just a lil bit worse then the Bears. Looking forward to next season to see what a new coach and hopefully a new GM and head of football operations can do with the talent on this team.

  22. I find it hard to believe that a Super Bowl MVP was third string all season. Nagy needs a psychiatric evaluation.

