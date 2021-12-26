Raiders put Marcus Mariota, Bryan Edwards on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Raiders will not have quarterback Marcus Mariota or wide receiver Bryan Edwards on hand for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The team announced that both players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list a few hours before kickoff in Las Vegas.

Mariota serves as Derek Carr‘s backup and has played a handful of snaps in recent weeks on short yardage plays. Mariota has run three times for seven yards and a touchdown and his presence also makes it harder for defenses to key in on a particular play in those situations. Nathan Peterman has been called up to back up Carr on Sunday.

Edwards has 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in every game this season. Wideout Dillon Stoner has been elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game.