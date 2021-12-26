Raiders score on first drive of second half to take 14-13 lead over Broncos

Getty Images

It’s been a while since Raiders running back Josh Jacobs looked truly dominant. But he displayed his mettle on the first Las Vegas possession of the second half.

Jacobs tallied seven carries for 57 yards on the drive. While it looked initially like Jacobs had fumbled for the second time on a 19-yard run, video review overturned the call and Jacobs was down by contact.

The 2019 first-round pick moved the Raiders all the way to the 5-yard line. And from there, Peyton Barber vultured a 5-yard touchdown to put the Raiders back on top 14-13.

According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, that was Jacobs’ highest rushing output on a drive since Week Two of the 2019 season when he had 60 on one possession against the Chiefs.

After that drive, Jacobs had 16 carries for 82 yards.

Denver’s offense has still had trouble moving the ball, as quarterback Drew Lock is just 11-of-16 passing for 112 yards. The club is now just 1-of-7 on third down midway through the third quarter.