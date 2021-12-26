Rams clinch playoff berth with 30-23 victory over Vikings

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 26, 2021, 4:24 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Rams will be back in the postseason.

And they may host the first playoff game at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles defeated Minnesota 30-23 behind a strong defensive performance and a special teams score.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, two of which were deep in L.A. territory and led to 10 points. But the game swung fully in the Rams’ favor midway through the third quarter when Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown. That gave Los Angeles a 20-10 advantage.

While Minnesota put up another field goal, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 7-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-13. K.J. Osborn‘s 6-yard touchdown pulled the Vikings to within a possession. But Los Angeles’ field goal on a 13-play, 69-yard drive that took 6:18 and saw the Vikings use all three timeouts put the game out of reach.

The Vikings kicked a field goal to make the score closer with 32 seconds left. But they but failed to pick up the onside kick, which allowed the Rams to take a knee and end it.

The Rams ran it effectively throughout the game with Sony Michel, as he finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Running back Darrell Henderson had one carry for 17 yards, but had to exit the game due to a knee injury. The Rams also lost center Brian Allen (knee) and linebacker Ernest Jones (ankle) to injuries during the contest.

Stafford finished 21-of-37 passing for 197 yards with a touchdown and three picks, ending the day with a 46.8 passer rating. Receiver Cooper Kupp was the leading receiver with 10 catches for 109 yards.

On the other side, Kirk Cousins was 27-of-38 for 315 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Receiver Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 116 yards. Running back Alexander Mattison, filling in for Dalvin Cook while he’s on the COVID-19 list, had 41 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown, plus three catches for 29 yards.

While the Rams have officially made it to the postseason, they also have a chance to win their division. After Arizona’s loss to Indianapolis on Saturday night, Los Angeles holds sole possession of first place. If the Rams beat the Ravens and 49ers over the next two weeks, they’ll win the NFC West.

The Vikings will have a harder time making it to the postseason after Sunday’s loss. Now at 7-8, Minnesota travels to Green Bay in Week 17 and hosts Chicago to end the regular season.

22 responses to “Rams clinch playoff berth with 30-23 victory over Vikings

  1. When you force three interceptions and still lose, at home, there can be only one explanation:

    The refs.

    Thanks, Obama.

  3. The refs definitely screwed the Vikings today. Should have been 35-0 Minnesota. The NFL fix is in!

  4. Mattison is no Dalvin Cook. Worst red zone offense all season for the Vikings. Hey OC, stop running Mattison from the 10 yard line.

  7. Blah, blah, blah, blah….must have been the refs! 🤪

  8. I just always picture the tv show trailer park boys when the usual packer fans show up. Surprised they are still awake after all the moonshine yesterday. But they live for Vikings games as shown by their sheer volume of comments.

  11. Packer fans could have gone with any number of comments about how the Vikings stink. But they keep talking about refs. I mean, I guess that’s funny to them? I don’t know.

  15. Down two scores with less than a minute left, Jefferson struck a pose after catching a first-down pass. I guess he’s where he should be after all.

  16. RMoss84HOF says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:35 pm
    I just always picture the tv show trailer park boys when the usual packer fans show up. Surprised they are still awake after all the moonshine yesterday. But they live for Vikings games as shown by their sheer volume of comments.

    ———————————

    Trust me, I live in GB, it’s all they have.

  17. What a surprise. Another year, and it’s another year of not winning a championship for the Vikings.
    Sorry, Vikings fans, but you were warned not to pronounce them Super Bowl champions back in August.
    And now the worst thing will happen to you. You did a lot of crowing when the Vikings beat the Packers in your building, and now the Packers have a chance to knock you right out of the playoffs at Lambeau next weekend. I guess that old saying about pay back is true, huh?
    Here’s some advice for you: get a young head coach who understands how football is played in the 21st century. Because it’s pretty obvious Mike Zimmer will coach his last game for you in two weeks.
    And if you want to have some fun during the playoffs, book a cruise to Florida — there’s a good chance you’ll get to meet a lot of your team’s players!!

  19. Notice how Cousins always makes a huge clenching motion with his mouth doing anything on the field?
    Viking fan since 1972, and watching them the last 5 years has been atrocious.
    Jefferson, Kendricks, O’Neill, Theilen, and Cook are the only players.
    Mackenzie Alexander, Oli Udoh, and Cameron Dantzler wouldn’t make any other team.
    The Vikings apex with Cousins was a wild card victory, and 3 home losses with the playoffs in site.
    Never thought in 1972 the Vikings wouldn’t win a Super Bowl in my lifetime, but with age comes wisdom.

  20. Vikings fans who troll Packers articles and then complain when Packers fans respond in kind are literally the stupidest people on the planet.

  21. Don’t worry Viking fans. win next week and you’ll only be four games behind Green Bay with one to play. Skol.

