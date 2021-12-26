Rams lead Vikings 13-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played with fire through a lot of the first half, tossing several passes that could have been turnovers. But he ended up throwing just one and Los Angeles has a 13-3 lead over Minnesota at halftime.

Stafford’s most egregious mistake came when he escaped a sack and was ostensibly trying to throw the ball away on a third down deep in L.A. territory. But instead he threw it right to linebacker Anthony Barr, who intercepted the pass at Los Angeles’ 14, returning it to the 11-yard line.

Still, Los Angeles’ defense held firm and limited Minnesota to a field goal. That got the Vikings on the board, making the score 10-3.

Stafford finished the first half 15-of-25 for 120 yards with a pick. Running back Sony Michel has paced the offense with 11 carries for 67 yards with a 1-yard touchdown run. Receiver Cooper Kupp has six catches for 51 yards and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has three catches for 30 yards.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had a pass tipped and intercepted at the goal line in the first quarter that kept the Vikings off the board. He was 11-of-16 passing for 89 yards in the first half. Starting for Dalvin Cook, who is on the COVID-19 list, running back Alexander Mattison has eight carries for 33 yards and a pair of catches for 15 yards. Justin Jefferson has a pair of catches for 14 yards.

Both teams have injury concerns heading into the second half. Rams linebacker Ernest Jones is questionable to return with an ankle injury. The FOX broadcast showed him being carted to the locker room. Center Brian Allen is questionable to return with a knee injury. With starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and backup swing tackle Joe Noteboom both out on the COVID-19 list, Los Angeles is playing undrafted rookie Alaric Jackson at left tackle.

For Minnesota, receiver Adam Thielen is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He missed several games with a left ankle sprain and looked as if he may have aggravated the injury on a 9-yard reception with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

The Rams will get the ball first to start the third quarter.