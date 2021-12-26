Rams take 7-0 lead with Sony Michel 1-yard touchdown

Getty Images

If the Rams beat the Vikings on Sunday, they’ll take over first place in the NFC West from the Cardinals.

It’s early, but Los Angeles is off to a good start against Minnesota.

After forcing a Vikings three-and-out to start the game, the Rams used a 12-play, 70-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead.

The drive almost stalled at midfield, where Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer successfully challenged that tight end Tyler Higbee’s third-down catch was short of the sticks. But quarterback Matthew Stafford successfully executed a QB sneak on fourth-and-inches to keep the drive going.

Running back Sony Michel eventually capped the possession with a 1-yard touchdown, his third rushing touchdown of the year.

Receiver Cooper Kupp had a pair of catches for 24 yards as Stafford started the game 4-of-5 for 39 yards.