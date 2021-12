Getty Images

The Bills lost left guard Ike Boettger with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. The team quickly ruled him out with an Achilles injury.

That never is good news, and for Boettger and the Bills, it wasn’t.

Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports that Boettger ruptured his Achilles and is done for the season.

Ryan Bates took over at left guard when Boettger left.

Boettger, who is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, played all 15 games this season. He started 10.