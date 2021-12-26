Report: Cole Beasley has been fined roughly $100,000 for COVID protocol violations

Getty Images

When it came to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the league repeatedly looked the other way as the unvaccinated player violated COVID protocols by attending indoor press conferences without a mask. When it came to Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the league has not been as forgiving to one of the league’s most visibale and vocal unvaccinated players.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, Beasley has been fined “multiple times” for COVID violations, with the cumulative total in the range of $100,000. The only fine previously known ($14,650) came from an incident in August, when league officials happened to be present to witness the violation.

With the vast majority of players vaccinated and with only a simple majority of membership votes necessary to reach agreements on behalf of the full union membership, the most sensible approach for 2022 could be to make vaccinations mandatory and to otherwise scrap all protocols, with testing only of players experiencing symptoms and the other “targeted” testing that was adopted last week. Also, players should be allowed to play once their symptoms subside, regardless of whether they test negative.