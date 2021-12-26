Report: T.J. Watt playing with cracked ribs

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has made numerous appearances on the team’s injury report this season, but he did not make any appearances this week.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it’s not because he’s without any medical issues heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Rapoport reports that Watt cracked two ribs against the Titans last weekend.

Watt missed one game with a groin injury early this season and left their loss to the Vikings in Week 14 with another another one. He also missed a game due to hip and knee issues.

None of those injuries have slowed Watt’s production when he’s been on the field as he’s racked up 17.5 sacks and the Steelers will be hoping that his current injury does nothing to slow him down as they try to find their way into the playoffs.