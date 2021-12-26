Shaq Barrett returns after first-half knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett recorded his 10th sack of the season in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but he may not be back to try for No. 11 in the second half.

Barrett was shaken up while pressuring Sam Darnold late in the first half and the Buccaneers are calling him questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Bucs ruled out Jason Pierre-Paul on Saturday, so the only healthy edge rushers for Tampa right now are Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill.

Should Barrett remain out, that trio will be charged with guarding a 19-6 lead as the Bucs try to sew up the NFC South title.

UPDATE 2:47 p.m. ET: Barrett returned to the game in the third quarter.